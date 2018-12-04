Inmate shot dead by nearby resident after escaping Pickens County Prison

Authorities say an inmate was shot dead by a nearby homeowner shortly after escaping the Pickens County Prison on Tuesday.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Bruce McLaughlin was shot and killed by a woman in a home close to the facility. Sheriff Rick Clark said McLaughlin and another inmate escaped after assaulting two detention officers and taking them captive around 2:40 a.m. The other inmate 32-year-old Timothy Dill was recaptured about 20 minutes later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around the same time deputies were arresting Dill, the county received a 911 call from a woman who told dispatchers that an unknown man had kicked in her back door, and she shot him. She was by herself at the time and was legally allowed to carry the weapon, Clark said.

Clark said investigators responded to the home west of Pickens and found McLaughlin still wearing his prison clothes. The sheriff said the evidence on-scene suggested McLaughlin had kicked in the home’s door. He had been shot once in the head. Clark said the inmate had armed himself with a knife from the woman’s property.

McLaughlin was jailed for first-degree burglary and grand larceny charges since September. He had prior convictions for assaulting a police officer and drug and weapons charges.