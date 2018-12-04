Jasper County Schools selected to launch virtual reality reading app

A Seattle-based company has selected Jasper County Schools to be its test market for a new app it’s designed using virtual reality to encourage reading.

Peeka plans to launch its virtual reality reading app nationwide early next year. But kids in Jasper County get to try it out first.

“We’re focused on building high-quality virtual reality reading experiences for kids so they can really feel like they’re jumping into the pages of books,” said Hunter Stutsman, Vice President of Marketing for Peeka.

He said the Peeka app has two benefits: motivating kids and helping with their comprehension and retention. Peeka has been working with researchers at the University of Washington to investigate virtual reality platforms for reading.

“The impact of that virtual reality in a reading setting has been dramatic,” said Stutsman.

Stutsman said it was serendipity that Peeka to Jasper County. Peeka has an exhibit in the Pacific Science Center in Seattle when the Executive Director of Antioch Educational Center in Ridgeland was visiting the museum.

“One day Jackie O’Bannon with Antioch was just walking by with her family and she happened to stop by our exhibit and see what we were doing,” Stutsman said. “She really loved it and the kids she was with really loved it and we really made a connection and at that point and ever since we’ve been in conversations trying to make it happen and here we are.”

Stutsman said Jasper County is the perfect place to try the app.

“What we really want to do with Peeka is democratize access to virtual reality,” he said. “So one thing that we’ve realized in the virtual reality market is that most of the content that’s out there is kind of gate kept by these large machines with expensive headsets.”

That equipment can cost as much as $2,000. Stutsman said Peeka units are less than $100. Their goal was to create an economical unit anyone could interface with their smartphones.

“We really wanted to go in and make a difference somewhere,” he said. “We want to find a place that really couldn’t have a virtual reality curriculum in their classroom because of the high costs of entry and create something for them and get in and do something that would really make a difference.”

Stutsman and his fellow Peeka developers are in Jasper County Tuesday to demonstrate Peeka to teachers and students at Ridgeland and Hardeeville Elementary Schools.

AEC plans to equip each K-third grade literacy/reading classroom with Peeka by the start of the 2019- 2020 school year. Immediate plans will equip all of JCSD first grade students with exposure and learning opportunities through Peeka.

Click here for more information on Peeka Virtual Reality.