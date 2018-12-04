Newberry church becomes sanctuary for undocumented immigrants fighting deportation

A Newberry church opens a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants fighting deportation.

In a release, the Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church said that they have decided to become a sanctuary church, providing such help as they are able to a few members of that community.

They said that their faith affirms the inherent worth and dignity of every person and asks us to challenge injustice with courage.

The release said for decades under the leadership of both political parties, the country has conducted an incoherent and often unjust immigration policy. In order to fulfill a principle of their faith which “affirms the inherent worth and dignity of every person” and to carry out its call to “challenge injustice with courage we are today announcing that Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church is a Sanctuary Church.”

The church said that its intention is to offer sanctuary to a few carefully chosen individuals from the immigrant community who have been ordered deported and who they feel has not received the full benefit of due process of the law. While they are their guests they will make every effort to help them navigate the legal system to attempt to have the deportation order overturned.

“There is no group of people in this country being treated with less regard for their basic human dignity than the immigrant community,” said Sam Stone, board chair of the church in the release.