Newberry church becomes sanctuary for undocumented immigrants fighting deportation

A Newberry church said it has opened a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants who are fighting deportation.

In a release, the Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church said it had decided to become a sanctuary church, providing such help as they are able to a few members of that community.

They said that their faith affirms the inherent worth and dignity of every person and asks Americans to challenge injustice with courage.

The release said the country has conducted an incoherent and often unjust immigration policy for decades under the leadership of both political parties. In order to fulfill a principle of their Unitarian faith which “affirms the inherent worth and dignity of every person” and to carry out its call to “challenge injustice with courage we are today announcing that Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church is a Sanctuary Church.”

The church said that its intention is to offer sanctuary to a few carefully-chosen individuals from the immigrant community who have been ordered deported and who church leaders feel have not received the full benefit of due process. While in sanctuary, the immigrants will receive the church’s efforts to help navigate the legal system to attempt to have the deportation order overturned.

“There is no group of people in this country being treated with less regard for their basic human dignity than the immigrant community,” church board chair Sam Stone said.