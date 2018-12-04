SC emergency officials announce Winter Weather Preparedness Week

South Carolina emergency officials are encouraging state residents to get ready for winter before the first snowflake of the season falls.

“What we have to do as citizens of the state is to be prepared for those events,” said Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, Deputy Adjutant General. “We can’t change what the weather will bring to South Carolina but we can prepare for that.”

McCarty said while state and emergency agencies are getting ready for the potential for winter storms, so should the citizens of South Carolina.

“Take this time now and be prepared for the event,” he said. “It’s a very simple message: communicate. Communicate and prepare your family for what may be coming.”

“Just as we get ready every year for winter weather, we need residents at home to do the same. We need everybody at home to be their own personal emergency manager,” said Kim Stenson, Director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Residents should have at least three days of water, food and medication. Pay attention to warnings and local media reports on weather conditions and don’t be on the roads during a winter storm if it’s not necessary.

With the potential for winter weather to affect South Carolina this weekend, emergency officials say now is the time to get ready.

“At this point, we see the potential is certainly there for maybe some winter weather this weekend,” said John Quagliarello with the National Weather Service. “And because of that people should start now preparing and continuing to monitor forecasts as we head through the week both from the Weather Service and from our partners in the media to make sure they’re prepared for any upcoming weather this weekend.”

A winter storm watch means the potential exists for winter weather in a designated area. A winter weather advisory means winter weather is expected but no threat to life or property. A winter storm warning or blizzard warning says winter weather is expected with the potential threat to life and property.

The SCDOT says it has more than 600 snow plows and more than 400 trucks with salt spreaders to deploy this winter. To check road conditions, check the SC Department of Transportation website or call 855-GO-SCDOT.

Click here for preparation information on severe winter weather from SCEMD. Go to your cell phone app store to download the free SCEMD Personal Emergency Manager app.