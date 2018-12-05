Dec. 5 last day to apply for individual disaster assistance from FEMA

Wednesday, December 5 is the last day for individuals to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA for damage caused by Hurricane Florence.

“We’re winding down the individual assistance side,” said Allan Jarvis, Deputy Federal Coordinating Officer for Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. “We’re just really ramping up the public assistance side, working through with the counties to work on providing assistance for their emergency protective measures, for damages that happen to government or city buildings so that process will be going on for some time.”

“We’ve been putting a lot of information out there to make sure folks do register,” he said.

Hurricane victims can submit their applications online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA. They also can use the same resources to check the status of claims previously submitted.

“Even though the disaster recovery centers are closed they can still check on their claims through the 1-800 number or through disasterassistance.gov,” said Jarvis.

“All of the disaster recovery centers have closed but the SBA still has their business recovery center still open at this time,” Jarvis said.

The federal government has approved more than $65 million in disaster aid. FEMA says 4,897 people have applied for disaster aid as a result of Hurricane Florence.

“We’ve had a little over 16,000 that have registered for assistance. we’ve provided about $21 million in FEMA federal assistance, about $43 million in SBA loans, personal loans and small business loans and I believe we’re about 70 million on the National Flood Insurance claims that have been paid out for Florence,” he said.

The deadline to register for aid through FEMA for uninsured or underinsured damage or losses has been extended to 11:59 p.m.

South Carolina homeowners, renters and business owners in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties may apply for disaster assistance for losses occurring between Sept. 8-Oct. 8.