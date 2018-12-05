SC Senate Finance Taxation System Review and Reform Subcommittee meets

South Carolina’s Senate Finance Taxation System Review and Reform Subcommittee meet Tuesday on reforming the state’s tax code.

Subcommittee co-chair State Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester, said the committee will get a review of current policy from an independent source “to look comprehensively at our current tax policy. We expect this process to be a fairly lengthy one.”

He said the committee will look at all the taxes that the state has and examine ways to streamline the system.

Bennett said that there will be many more meetings. “We’ll put some meat on the bone and figure out what type of policy changes make sense for us as a state moving forward,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s not only good for individual citizens, for our economy as well as our state government. But also, our municipalities and counties as well. Because any change that we make will obviously have ripple effects throughout the state.”

There will be more meetings when the legislature is in session next year. The new session begins in January.