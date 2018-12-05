SC Senate Finance Taxation System Review and Reform Subcommittee meets

The state Senate Finance Taxation System Review and Reform Subcommittee meet Tuesday on reforming the state’s tax code.

Subcommittee co-chair Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester, said that they will get a review of current policy from an independent source. “To look comprehensively at our current tax policy. We expect this process to be a fairly lengthily one.”

The committee will look at all the taxes that the state has.

Bennet said that there will be many more meetings. “Put some meat on the bone and figure out what type of policy changes make sense for us as a state moving forward.”

“Not only good for individual citizens, for our economy as well as our state government. But also, our municipalities and counties as well. Because any change that we make will obviously have ripple effects throughout the state,” said Bennett.

There will be more meetings when the legislature is in session next year. The new session begins in January.