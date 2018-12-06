DHEC: Anyone who was on Clemson campus in late November may have been exposed to mumps

South Carolina health officials are warning that students and recent visitors at both Clemson University and Tri-County Technical College may have been exposed to the mumps.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Tuesday it learned last week that a student associated with both schools had a confirmed case of the viral infection. While it is not aware of any other cases at this point, DHEC warned anyone who had visited either school between November 21-29 to check for potential signs they may also be infected.

The time period includes the November 24 football game between Clemson and the University of South Carolina.

Most Clemson students have received the vaccine, which is required for admission into the school. However, a few are given medical are religious exemptions. DHEC said those who have been vaccinated with measles-mumps-rubella vaccine have a lower risk of infection but should be aware of the signs and symptoms because even fully vaccinated people can get the disease.

A Clemson spokesman said the school’s health center has been reaching out to unvaccinated students.

Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat, most often by coughing, sneezing, talking, or kissing. Sharing items such as drinks, cigarettes or eating utensils can also spread the disease. Symptoms usually do not appear for at least two weeks and can include swelling of the salivary glands, fever, headaches and inflammation.