Nikki Haley may write a book about her time in the Trump administration at the United Nations.

The former South Carolina governor told the Weekly Standard magazine this week that she was considering writing another book, saying it would be therapeutic.

Haley has said that she plans to stay in New York so her son can high school, and the family has sold their Lexington County home.

Haley hasn’t talked publicly about what she is going to do next, she says she won’t be going away any time soon.

In October Haley said that she would be leaving the ambassador position at the U.N. at the end of the year. Haley said she and her family will remain in New York for the next two years until her son finishes high school there.

The 46-year-old insists she is focused on finishing her job at the U.N. until December 31.