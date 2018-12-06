SC State Treasurer encouraging investment in Opportunity Zones

South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is encouraging companies to invest in the state’s Opportunity Zones. He said the program introduced and championed by U.S. Senator Tim Scott will help the entire state.

“I think Opportunity Zones are brilliant,” he said. “They’re the brainchild of Senator Tim Scott and we know how Tim was raised. He was raised by a single mother who worked 16 hours a day. And you know that when Tim was doing this he was working for the disadvantaged people. He was working for the people who were forgotten. The marginalized. And those are those areas.”

Opportunity Zones are designed to encourage investment in rural areas lacking business and employment opportunities. It offers federal tax incentives for companies who invest in opportunity zones as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of December 2017.

“We have whole counties that are like that and in every county in the state we have areas like that,” Loftis said. “And so this legislation is brilliant because it allows people to do well and to invest their money productively and to make a good profit.”

Loftis spoke at the 38th Annual Economic Outlook Conference in Columbia Tuesday, encouraging potential investors to consider Opportunity Zones.

“It’s one of the best investments you’ll make,” he told them. “We need jobs. We need investment in areas where we’re not going to get them otherwise and this legislation was specifically designed to bring money to those marginalized areas.”

“In those zones there will be tax benefits and incentives to invest in those areas,” Loftis said. “It’s easy to invest capital in well-to-do areas where you’ve got all the infrastructure and talent you need. It’s hard to go into areas that don’t have those.”

“It’s all going to the cities,” he said. “The countrysides all across the nation are being neglected. People are leaving the countryside. For the first time in history in America, more people live in urban areas than they do in suburban or rural areas and those areas are becoming even more blighted than they were.”