Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Forecasters say up to a foot of snow could fall across the northern Upstate this weekend

— One of the nation’s largest for-profit college chains abruptly closed, including four South Carolina locations are affected

— SC regulators ruled a water treatment company could no longer charge customers for legal fees after losing a pollution lawsuit

— State Treasurer Curtis Loftis encourages investors to take advantage of new Opportunity Zones