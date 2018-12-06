Senators told South Carolina tax policies are outdated

Reforming the state’s tax code is one goal in the next legislative session for state lawmakers.

The Senate Finance Taxation System Review and Reform Subcommittee this week heard from senior policy analyst of the Tax Foundation Jared Walczak. “Look for ways that we could achieve reform that would be in favor of simplicity, neutrality, transparency. That would be pro-growth.”

“When we look at the tax code in South Carolina we certainly don’t see a state that has unusually high taxes. And in some cases, the opposite. We see a structure that is outdated,” Walczak told senators.

There is I think an opportunity to have a much more streamlined, a much more equitable and hopefully a more pro-growth tax code. So that’s what we have been looking at in this study,” said Walczak.

According to their website, the Tax Foundation is an independent, tax policy research organization. Since 1937 their research, analysis, and engaged experts have informed tax policy at the federal, state, and local levels.

They work to improve lives through tax policy research and education that leads to greater economic growth and opportunity.