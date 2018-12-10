Change to SC child abuse law helping child trafficking victims

A change this year to the state law covering child abuse has led to a better response for children who are victims of human trafficking.

“There was no way for law enforcement to engage, for the most part, DSS (Department of Social Services) to help with the child unless that involved a parent or a guardian,” said Kathryn Moorehead with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force. “The legislation has changed that so that now minor sex trafficking victims can receive services directly from DSS and law enforcement can reach out to get those resources for the child.”

Moorehead said the legislation passed in April 2018 changes the DSS definition of child abuse and neglect.

“We’re seeing an increase in DSS’ ability to focus and identify victims of sex trafficking in order to align them with the services that they need or to just support them while they are testifying against the perpetrator or trafficker,” she said.

At the Human Trafficking Task Force meeting Friday, it was announced that so far, 28 children had been identified as human trafficking victims during their intake process with DSS.

It’s one of several initiatives the Task Force can claim as progress in 2018. It’s also developed new initiatives to begin in 2019 including law enforcement training, training on a statewide protocol for medical providers and a new certification for victims’ service providers.

“There’s quite a few we’re working on,” Moorehead said. “Developing a speaker’s bureau. We’ve looked at the numbers in the past year, new billboards, and we’ll be reporting on much of that in the next annual report.”

The 2018 annual report will be announced on Human Trafficking Awareness Day with an event January 11, 2019 at the State House.

The task force also is starting to get recognition for its progress.

“Shared Hope International does an annual report in which they grade states on their legislation and South Carolina went from a grade of 70.5, C, last year to a high 80’s, a B this year,” Moorehead said. “We were named the number-one state in the country with the most progress in this area.”

Click here to see the Protected Innocence Report Card.

Attorney General Alan Wilson told the task force that South Carolina is on the way to being number one in the nation for combatting human trafficking.

Members of the Task Force discussed continued public education about the issue at the meeting. Human trafficking is occurring in South Carolina, both as sex and prostitution and as forced labor.

“We need to prevent this crime from happening in South Carolina,” Moorehead said. “And if we can’t prevent every case, we need to be prepared to provide the services that victims and survivors need.”

Click here for more information regarding the South Carolina Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.