ExxonMobil sponsors Deep Orange sustainability concept vehicle at Clemson University

Clemson University students are partnering with industry leaders in an effort to create sustainable solutions for the lifecycle of vehicles. Sponsored by ExxonMobil, graduate automotive engineering students in the university’s flagship Deep Orange program will develop a next-generation sustainable concept vehicle.

Deep Orange 11 will is led by Srikanth Pilla, Jenkins Endowed Professor of Automotive Engineering at Clemson University and director of the Clemson Composites Center

Pilla told South Carolina Radio Network that it’s hands-on learning for the students. “The students will also do market analysis.”

Clemson said in a release that the Deep Orange is a flagship program of Clemson University’s two-year master’s program focused on systems integration in automotive engineering. The program provides students with experience in market analysis, target customer profiles, vehicle design, prototyping, and manufacturing while balancing costs and design targets in an aggressive timeline. The innovative vehicle prototype program encourages students to push the boundaries of conventional design and engineering.

“The concept car we are talking about right now is the eleventh edition of the program,” said Pilla.

The goal of the project is to develop an ultra-efficient, lightweight, highly durable mobility solution. The project emphasizes the integration of sustainability in the entire product lifecycle from manufacture and operation with circular economy considerations. Students will have a unique, hands-on experience working with ExxonMobil and skilled engineers throughout the design and development process.