SC lawmakers looking at legislation after two women drowned in a sheriff’s van

State lawmakers are looking at legislation to change the way mental health patients are transported after two women drowned when a sheriff’s van was washed off a highway by floodwaters during Hurricane Florence.

The Post and Courier reports that four senators on a subcommittee are considering increasing the training requirements for law enforcement officials who transport mentally ill patients a common practice across the state.

They are also considering allowing family members to take individuals who are seeking treatment.

Monday’s meeting was the second one since Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton were killed after a Horry County sheriff’s van drove into flood waters on U.S. Highway 76.

Two Horry County sheriff’s deputies, who have been fired, were able to escape the van. The two women could not escape from the reinforced back of the vehicle.

According to Sen. Marlin Kimpson, D-Charleston, who is leading the subcommittee, the goal is to make sure the state is treating mental illness as a health issue and not an issue for law enforcement.