Patriots Point terminates lease with Medal of Honor Museum

More than five years after organizers announced grand plans to build the Medal of Honor Museum along Charleston Harbor, it appears those plans have fallen through

The Patriots Point Development Authority voted last week to terminate its lease with the proposed museum’s foundation, almost certainly ending any prospect of the museum ever coming to the Mount Pleasant district.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the board unanimously approved a resolution terminating the lease. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie abstained.

The foundation’s board had indicated earlier this year it would search for other potential sites after disputes with the city of Mount Pleasant over the museum’s design. The city’s planning board rejected the museum’s design in January over height concerns.

Patriots Point had given the museum a 99-year lease at $1 per year as an incentive to relocate close to the existing Naval & Maritime Museum. The project was first announced in 2013 at a $100 million cost. The state had contributed $5 million, which the board has requested the foundation repay.