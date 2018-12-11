South Carolina State Education Oversight Committee hears testimony Monday

The State Education Oversight Committee heard testimony Monday that the majority of public school students receive free or reduced lunch.

Ben Navarro of Meeting Street Academy in Charleston told the committee that is a challenge for the entire state. “Such a big part of the equation. We have 750,000 kids in the state, about 60 percent are free and reduced lunch.”

Navarro said that is a big task to take on. “That’s our challenge as a state. How do we move the needle for those kids? How do we not have it game over at 10, or 11 or 12-years-old?”

