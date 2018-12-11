A new study claims that some college across South Carolina limit free-speech.

According to The State newspaper the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, College of Charleston and Furman University all had at least one free speech policy that received a red-light rating, according to a study from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

The foundation said that red-light ratings are the worst free-speech rating a school can receive and that many college’s red-light policies violate the constitution.

The results of the study just examine the colleges’ rules themselves, not how they are enforced. USC received a “red light” for the way its “Carolinian Creed” is written, using phrases such as “I will demonstrate concern for others, their feelings, and their need for conditions which support their work and development,” according to the creed and the study.

A spokesman for USC said in a statement that the Carolina Creed is a campus where free expression of various points of view is encouraged and nurtured. And that the Creed is an aspirational statement that reminds students of the importance of civil discourse that encourages mutual respect and eschews bigotry. The statement went onto says it’s puzzling that FIRE would find promotion of those values incompatible with the First Amendment.