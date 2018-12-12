Additional layoffs announced at doomed MOX project in Aiken County

More than 440 additional employees at an experimental nuclear fuel facility near Aiken have received their layoff notifications, bringing the total to more than 1,000 since federal officials moved to terminate the project.

Filings with state workforce officials show CB&I Project Services Group indicated it would issue layoff notices to 372 employees last week. Those employees will be gone by February 4. On Tuesday, an additional 70 employees at Orano Federal Services received their notifications.

It was the second round of layoffs since the Energy Department received approval from a judge to end construction on the Mixed Oxide Fuel (MOX) Fabrication Facility in Aiken County. The project had stalled as federal officials considered its ballooning price tag too expensive. More than 600 CB&I and Orano employees were told last month that they will be laid off in January.

MOX was originally planned to convert weapons-grade plutonium into nuclear reactor fuel.

The Aiken Standard reports the final wave of layoffs will occur in January.