Environmental groups sue to block seismic testing in Atlantic Ocean

Seven groups dedicated to protecting the environment filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block seismic testing for offshore oil drilling in the Atlantic Ocean.

Attorneys representing Oceana, Natural Resources Defense Council, Southern Environmental Law Center, Earthjustice, Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and Surfrider Foundation filed the suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

Click here to read the complaint.

The suit is intended to block permits issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service to five companies allowing them to conduct seismic airgun blasting in the Atlantic Ocean. The blasting is done to test for oil and gas deposits offshore on the eastern United States coast.

“We’re using the last tool in the toolbox on the seismic permits, which is file federal litigation,” said Catherine Wannamaker, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The SELC and the six other groups have actively opposed offshore drilling since President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2017 that opened the door for offshore drilling off the eastern United States. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster opposes offshore drilling and has appealed to President Trump to exempt South Carolina from the executive order.

“We’ve been objecting to it with the administration and the governors have objecting and the mayors have been objecting and politicians from both sides in South Carolina have been objecting but, unfortunately, the Trump administration hasn’t listened,” Wannamaker said.

The lawsuit claims the National Marine Fisheries Service violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act when it issued the permits in late November. The permits allow testing to occur off the U.S. coast between Delaware and Florida.

“Those blasts are really harmful for a whole host of marine animals from the largest whale and the critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale to beaked whales to dolphins to sea turtles to fisheries,” Wannamaker said. “We have a number of federal environmental statutes that are designed to protect those resources and we allege that the government is violating a few of those, namely the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.”

“We don’t think we should ever have offshore drilling here,” Wannamaker said. “We think our coast is too special and too pristine and it’s not something that anyone in the South Atlantic wants and if you’re never going to have offshore drilling, then there’s no reason to have these harmful seismic surveys.”

Newly-elected South Carolina First District Congressman Joe Cunningham attended the news conference announcing the lawsuit Tuesday in Charleston. During the election the Democrat expressed his opposition to offshore drilling.

“South Carolina has spoken: We don’t want offshore oil and gas drilling,” said Laura Cantral, executive director at South Carolina Coastal Conservation League. “Seismic blasting is a big step in that direction, threatening our fragile coast and economy. We will firmly defend our communities and vulnerable marine life.”

The governors of every east coast state from Florida to New Hampshire are opposed to offshore drilling. Thousands of local, state and federal leaders, businesses, recreational and commercial fishing interests, and all three east coast fishery management councils are opposed. Last year the state Legislature created an Off Shore Drilling Ad Hoc Committee.

“The City of Isle of Palms vehemently opposes this action by the federal government. Seismic surveying will not only harm marine life and threaten our local economy but it will also open the door to offshore drilling, which will have a tremendous negative effect on our only industry, tourism. Along with our neighbors and partners, we will continue to fight and do whatever it takes to protect the community we love and serve,” said Mayor Jimmy Carroll.