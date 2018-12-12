Examining South Carolina’s African American history curriculum

A member of the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee says the state’s curriculum on African American history needs to be more than just about African Americans.

State. Rep. Terry Alexander, D-Florence, said the curriculum needs to be about how African Americans were involved in developing this country. “It wasn’t about just African American history. It was about history and the role that African Americans played in the history of this country.”

“We’re not saying just set aside for African Americans. We’re saying how and the important role that it played in developing this country. And giving the teachers that support. Not just saying Martin Luther King was a civil rights leader,” said Alexander at a committee meeting this week.

“How that engaged the whole process and how it made us what we are today. That type of concept. Not just our history,” Alexander said.

The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee (EOC) is an independent, nonpartisan group made up of 18 educators, business people, and elected officials who have been appointed by the legislature and governor to enact the South Carolina Education Accountability Act of 1998. The Act sets standards for improving the state’s K-12 educational system.

The EOC provides regular, routine and ongoing review of the state’s education improvement process, assesses how our schools are doing and evaluates the standards that the state’s schools must meet to build the education system needed to compete in this century.