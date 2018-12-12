Myrtle Beach court clerk accused of photographing arrest warrants, sending them to ‘unauthorized’ people

A Myrtle Beach municipal court employee is out on bail after she was arrested last week for taking photographs of legal documents that were part of an ongoing investigation.

The State Law Enforcement Division said 24-year-old Rolonda Bellamy was charged with misconduct in office Friday. Jail records show she was released on a $10,000 bond after her arrest.

A SLED warrant accuses Bellamy of taking 25 photos of arrest warrants, then sending them to “unauthorized persons.” She was working in the Myrtle Beach Municipal Clerk of Court offices at the time. SLED noted the warrants were part of ongoing police investigations into violent crimes. The warrant states Bellamy admitted to taking the photos.

“Such careless and wonton dissemination of this sensitive information could negatively impact the overall safety of the general public,” the warrant stated.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will handle the case.