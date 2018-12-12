SCRN Evening Newscast (Audio)

A teen has pleaded guilty to two charges of murder for shooting his father in their home and a 6-year-old boy at an elementary school. According to the Anderson Independent Mail, Sixteen-year-old Jesse Osborne, who was tried as an adult, entered his plea Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say Osborne had just turned 14 when he shot and killed his father in their home on Sept. 28, 2016, then drove his dad’s pickup to Townville Elementary School where Osborne crashed the truck into a playground fence and fired several shots at a group of students outside for recess. Six-year-old Jacob Hall was shot in the leg and died three days later. Osborne will be sentenced at a later date.

