Townville school shooter pleads guilty

A teen has pleaded guilty to two charges of murder for shooting his father in their home and a 6-year-old boy at an elementary school.

According to the Anderson Independent Mail, Sixteen-year-old, Jesse Osborne, tried as an adult, entered his plea Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say Osborne had just turned 14 when he shot and killed his father in their home on Sept. 28, 2016, then drove his dad’s pickup to Townville Elementary School.

Investigators say Osborne crashed the truck into a playground fence and fired several shots at a group of students outside for recess.

Six-year-old Jacob Hall was shot in the leg and blood loss due to the gunshot wound caused the kindergartner to suffer a brain injury forcing him on life support. Hall died three days later.

In February Family Court Judge Edgar Long determined that Osborne should be legally tried as an adult, weighing things such as the violence of the alleged offenses, Osborne’s maturity and whether the teen posed a community threat.

At an arraignment in September, the teen, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty to murder charges and others leveled against him.

Osborne will be sentenced at a later date.