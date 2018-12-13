Nikki Haley reflects on her time as ambassador to U.N.

Outgoing United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said that she sometimes coordinated with President Donald Trump to use his seemingly unpredictable rhetoric to handle diplomatic issues.

On NBC’s Today show Wednesday Haley said that she and the president worked as partners to use his bombastic comments on social media to America’s political advantage.

Haley said in her less than two years as ambassador she was most proud of successfully getting sanctions passed against North Korea.

She expressed how America should handle another international issue: The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “I think we need to have a serious hard talk with the Saudis to let them know we won’t condone this, we won’t give you a pass and don’t do this again,” Haley said

Haley’s interview was with NBC’s Craig Melvin, a former South Carolina news anchor.