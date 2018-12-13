SC state senators want to put limits on gov’s. appointment powers

After a South Carolina Supreme Court decision in favor of Gov. McMaster, some state senators want to specify when and how the governor can appoint individuals to head state agencies and boards.

According to The Post and Courier, the group filed legislation this week that guarantees that the governor can’t place people in positions of power temporarily whenever they want.

The proposal comes after Gov. McMaster’s unclear appointment of former Attorney General Charlie Condon as the temporary chairman of Santee Cooper.

In March, McMaster chose Condon as his choice to run the public utility board full-time. The Senate did not confirm Condon for during the last legislative session.

McMaster moved to position Condon at the head of Santee Cooper’s board of directors as the interim chairman. The Senate filed a lawsuit, claiming McMaster couldn’t unilaterally appoint Condon, even if it was temporary.

After losing the legal challenge the Senate wants to make sure it does not happen to them again.