SCEMD learns lessons from Hurricane Florence response

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the statewide agencies involved in disaster response in the state are looking back at actions taken during Hurricane Florence to improve services during future disasters.

“So far we’ve not unearthed any systemic failures in our emergency management system we have in South Carolina,” said SCEMD Director Kim Stenson. “But any time you go through an emergency operation you find things that probably need to be at least worked on a little bit and improved for next time.”

Stenson said lessons learned during the Florence response in September can be used any time. One of the big issues SCEMD faced during response to hurricanes Florence and Michael this year was how to manage all the information it received during the event.

“We get so much information and data out in the field,” he said. “Whether it’s social media, whether it’s local intelligence from the local county level or the municipal level and then certainly state agencies, so trying to assimilate all that information, put it all together, making it actionable in terms of what we think our next steps are going to be.”

As hurricane season passes into winter weather season and always the threat of earthquakes, the SCEMD remains prepared for the next statewide disaster. They’re taking experience from the hurricane response into consideration for that planning.

“We put together a disaster intelligence group, a separate group of folks from not only the Emergency Management Division but the National Guard and other state agencies to take a look at that information, analyze it and push it out to the local level,” Stenson said. “For the first time during Florence, we were able to put out information on where we thought the water was going to go in terms of the ongoing flood piece of it and probably did a better job this year than we’ve ever done.”

But Stenson said there’s still more that can be done.

“One of the areas we’re going to have to push for is additional river gauges so that we’ve got more data points,” he said. “So that we’ve got even more accurate information in terms of where we think the water is going to go to safeguard our citizens.”

To prepare yourself and your family for disasters, download the free SCEMD Emergency Manager app from your phone’s app store. Or for more information, go to the SCEMD website.