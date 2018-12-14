SC Education Oversight Committee hears teachers need more time to teach

The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee (EOC) this week heard testimony that teachers need more time to teach.

George Johnson of Meeting Street Academy in Charleston told the committee teachers need more interaction with students. “People are starved to be able to teach. And not do all the paperwork, all the things that our chief administrators officers do.”

Johnson said that teachers are currently doing too many other things related to the job other than teaching. “Teachers are starved for the opportunity to just teach and be with the students. And these students appreciate the teachers. You have to see it happen, it’s powerful.”

The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee is an independent, nonpartisan group made up of 18 educators, business people, and elected officials who have been appointed by the legislature and governor to enact the South Carolina Education Accountability Act of 1998. The Act sets standards for improving the state’s K-12 educational system.

The EOC provides regular, routine and ongoing review of the state’s education improvement process, assesses how our schools are doing and evaluates the standards our schools must meet to build the education system needed to compete in this century.

The committee accomplishes its work through three subcommittees and the full committee. Each of the subcommittees addresses issues that support higher levels of student achievement.