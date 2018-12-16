OSHA investigates after worker dies in incident at Chester County school

South Carolina occupational safety officials are investigating after a construction worker died from his injuries after falling off the roof of a Chester County school last week.

The county coroner’s office said 64-year-old Donald Totherow died in the hospital Wednesday. The office said he had been doing demolition work at Lewisville Middle School when he received an electric shock and fell.

Totherow was an employee at JM Cope Construction in Rock Hill.

The South Carolina office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it is investigating what happened and if any workplace safety regulations were violated.

Totherow is the third construction worker to fall at either a Chester County or Lancaster County school within the past three months. Two construction workers were injured in separate incidents at Andrew Jackson High School in Kershaw in October and November. OSHA is also investigating those falls.