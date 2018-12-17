Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in South Carolina close Dec. 20

The U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has turned six Business Recovery Centers into Disaster Loan Outreach Centers. The change is intended to encourage all disaster survivors to continue to meet face-to-face with Customer Service Representatives, obtain program information and receive help in submitting an SBA disaster loan application as well as provide assistance for those survivors with the SBA appeal process for declined applications.

The centers will close operations on Thur., Dec. 20 at the close of business. Businesses, homeowners and renters that sustained physical losses or economic injury due to Hurricane Florence from Sept. 8 through October 8, 2018, are encouraged to submit an SBA disaster loan application.

Even though the physical damage deadline was Dec. 5, survivors are encouraged to go to the SBA centers that are currently open and speak with an SBA representative that can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and help survivors in submitting a late application.

Chesterfield County Northeastern Technical College 1201 Chesterfield Highway Building 200, Room 210 Cheraw, SC 29520 Hours: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed: Sundays.

Dillon County City of Dillon Wellness Center 1647 Commerce Drive Dillon, SC 29536 Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays.

Florence County Florence Area SBDC Florence-Darlington Technical College Building Ready –SC, Room 2 2715 W. Lucas St. Florence, SC 29502 Hours: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays.

Horry County Conway Chamber of Commerce 203 Main St Conway, SC 29526 Hours: Weekdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed: Sundays.

Marion County Marion County Administration Building Room 118 2523 East Highway 76 Marion, SC 29571 Hours: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays.

Marlboro County Marlboro County Economic Development Partnership 214 E. Market St. Bennettsville, SC 29512 Hours: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at Disasterloan.sba.gov.

Applications and program information are available by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov. Completed applications should be returned to a center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage was Dec. 5, 2018. The deadline for economic injury applications is June 21, 2018.