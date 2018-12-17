Outgoing legislator seeks to lead SC Conservation Bank

An outgoing state legislator is angling for support as he hopes to become the next leader of South Carolina’s land protection agency.

State Rep. Mike Pitts R-Laurens, announced last week that he will retire from his state House seat on Jan. 3. Pitts hopes to be tapped as the state Conservation Bank director. The bank’s board is expected to hire him, but the appointment would require state Senate approval.

The bank helps finance land conservation deals, but had been criticized after an audit found the majority of land it protected was closed to the public and often benefitted private groups. Pitts had been among its biggest critics but helped pass legislation reauthorizing the bank earlier this year which restructured the agency and its mission.

“My first goal would be to regain the trust of the General Assembly,” he said. “Because there were some things done that hurt the bank both in the Senate and the House.”

Pitts, who suffered a heart attack in October, said he believes the small post will be less stressful than his time chairing the House Ethics Committee and its law enforcement budget subcommittee.

Pitts oversaw the agency’s budget last year. State law bars legislators from taking jobs within a year at a company that was impacted by their political actions. It’s not clear if the law would apply to a state government agency, however. The Post & Courier reports a proposal to block former legislators from leading the restructured agency was shot down earlier this year.

The Republican argued he does not benefit financially since he already collects a police pension (previous director Martin Davant earned slightly less than $100,000 per year). He said he knows the agency’s functions better than an outsider. “I anticipate my stay with the bank being in line with three to five years,” he said.

The Conservation Bank says it has helped secure more than $276 million towards land protection efforts since its creation 16 years ago, through the use of grants and matching funds. The bank will sometimes help fund efforts to purchase land for conservation efforts or will finance conservation easements on property owners with the condition that the property not be developed.