SCE&G energy efficiency efforts declined when V.C. Summer costs grew says clean energy group

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said SCE&G was working on programs to help the utility and its customers save energy, but those efforts ended when the utility had to deal with the higher than expected construction costs at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

“They took a fork in the road,” said Forest Bradley-Wright, Energy Efficiency Program Director for the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. “The skyrocketing costs of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant really came at the expense of spending that money for better things like energy efficiency and so there was a decline in annual funding for energy efficiency.”

The SAEE released its 2018 Annual Report, Energy Efficiency in the Southeast, Thursday.

“During that time the funding for efficiency programs was being drawn down. The programs were eliminated,” he said. “A decision that they took to pursue the nuclear plant, and really pushing down investment in energy efficiency.”

“SCE&G currently undertaking an energy efficiency potential study. It was the kind of thing that about 10 years ago they did and started out. They really started out aiming for about 4.8 percent and were on their way towards that at the time when they changed direction,” he said.

“A series of rate hikes, one after another, these are the kinds of thing that make regulators and legislators and utilities skittish about spending money, certainly for spending it on energy efficiency that maybe they don’t want to spend it on in the first place,” Bradley-Wright said.

In the summer of 2017, SCE&G and its partner Santee Cooper decided to discontinue construction on a nuclear reactor at the V.C. Summer site in Fairfield County after encountering billions of dollars in cost overruns.

“But there is a different political landscape now,” Bradley-Wright said. “There’s a change in public expectations around their government officials to have some independence from the utility and not just go along — really show they are for customers.”

