State regulators saw Dominion takeover of SCANA Dominion merger as the right thing

The approval of SCANA’s merger with Virginia-based Dominion Energy Friday was seen as the right thing to do for state regulators.

Public Service Commission member O’Neal Hamilton said that he realizes not everyone likes it. “I know some are not happy, but the decision has been made. And I hope we’ll join together to see that the combination of SCANA and Dominion will be a perfect thing for the state of South Carolina.”

The approved merger plan does not include a $1,000 rebate that another plan had that Dominion proposed. But it does keep a rate a 15 percent rate reduction that the state legislature had mandated this past summer. “From information that we received during the case we found out that again rates for our ratepayers in South Carolina will be competitive in the southeast,” said Hamilton.

Governor Henry McMaster released a statement Friday in response to the Public Service Commission’s approval of the SCANA/Dominion merger:

“Since we learned of SCANA and Santee Cooper’s decision to abandon the VC Summer Project, my goal has been to ensure that the customers bear no burden for the failings of others. The Public Service Commission – which I am confident has vigorously sought to make the best of a bad situation – has conducted a transparent, open process and has carefully deliberated the positions of ratepayers, the power companies, and the court.

“Our goal now must be to learn from these failures, to never repeat them, and to continue to work diligently for the growth and prosperity of South Carolina.”