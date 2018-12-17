University of South Carolina president named chair of health institute board

The president of the University of South Carolina has been named the South Carolina Institute of Medicine & Public Health’s (IMPH) next chairman of the board.

According to The Greenville News, Harris Pastides said he was honored to be selected.

He said South Carolina continues to face persistent and emerging health challenges. The Institute of Medicine and Public Health is an independent entity with the mission to collectively inform policy to improve health and health care.

According to its website, IMPH is an independent entity with the mission to collectively inform policy to improve health and health care. It serves as a nonpartisan convener and provider of evidence-based information relevant to policy decisions and other actions impacting the health and well-being of all South Carolinians.

Pastides has previously announced he will retire as USC president once the school year ends in June. He has led the state’s flagship school since 2008.

MUSC President David Cole was also elected to the IMPH board, along with Nephron Pharmaceuticals CEO Lou Green and Michelin North American chairman Richard Wilkerson.