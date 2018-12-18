City of Clemson will suspend open container law if Tigers go to the national

As the college football playoffs approach, the city of Clemson is getting ready for a potential national championship appearance if the local beloved Tigers can win one more game.

According to The State newspaper, the city voted this week to allow fans to drink beer on a downtown street should a potential championship viewing party occur on Jan. 7.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. The city suspended its open container law for that day only. Clemson passed similar temporary ordinances for both of the Tigers’ previous appearances in 2016 and 2017.

The suspension only applies if Clemson makes it to the National Championship game.

The team will play Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. If the Tigers win that game they would face either Alabama or Oklahoma in Santa Clara, California on Jan. 7.