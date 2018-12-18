Inmate files lawsuit, seeking religious exemption to use marijuana and grow dreadlocks

A South Carolina prison inmate has filed a federal lawsuit against the state prisons agency, accusing it of violating his religious freedoms with its ban on marijuana and dreadlocks.

Inmate James Rose accused the Corrections Department of violating his constitutional rights by refusing to give him marijuana for his Rastafarian “religious practice.” The Charleston Post & Courier first reported the lawsuit on Friday.

Rose has been serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of a Lincolnville Town Council member’s son. The Corrections Department does not comment on pending legal action.

In the lawsuit, Rose said his dreadlocks were forcibly shaved after he asked for the drugs last year. The filing claims he suffers migraine headaches and depressions as a result. He is seeking $1 million in punitive and actual damages,

Rose is currently incarcerated at McCormick Correctional Institute, according to a state prison database.