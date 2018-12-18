Prefilled legislation would provide funding for maintenance on South Carolina owned college buildings

Prefilled legislation in the state Senate would provide funding for maintenance on state-owned college buildings

Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, said at a recent Joint Education and Finance Study Committee its part of the Higher Education Opportunity Act. “They raise money to build buildings because people will give money to build new buildings. But people don’t give money to fix the $2 million air conditioning unit.”

“Because just as a state it’s not good folks to have assets we’ve invested in, we’ve built, then let them fall apart,” Sheheen said.

Sheheen is the sponsor of the legislation. The bill also seeks to tame college tuition hikes at state-owned colleges. The funding to ease the tuition increases would in part come from a new sales tax on Internet transactions. “Of all the sectors of our budget only higher education continues to have a net cut of $200 million from ten years ago. In other words, they’re getting $200 million less than ten years ago. Which in part drove this problem,” said Sheheen.

The Higher Education Opportunity Act will be a topic of discussion for state legislators when they reconvene next month.