SC Forestry Commission plane makes emergency landing in Cherokee County field

South Carolina forestry officials confirm one of their planes made an emergency landing in a remote area of Cherokee County on Tuesday.

Forestry Commission spokesman Doug Wood said the pilot and passenger aboard were able to walk away after landing in a field about seven miles northeast of Jonesville.

“One of our Forestry Commission planes went down in Cherokee County due to some as-yet-undetermined engine problem,” Wood said. FOX Carolina reported the plane had run out of fuel, but Wood could not defend the cause.

Wood said the pIane sustained only minor damage in the hard landing. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The commission uses six planes to monitor wildfires across the state, but Wood was not sure why this plane was flying Tuesday.