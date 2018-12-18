USDA offers funding and programs to address opioid issues

The United States Department of Agriculture is offering funding and programs to address the opioid problem in South Carolina.

Communities and non-profits can apply for the community facility loan and grant program.

“With the community facilities loan and grant program you can do recovery housing, treatment centers. We finance hospitals. We finance equipment for ambulances and police cars,” said Debbie Turbeville, State Director of USDA Rural Development in South Carolina.

It’s one of many programs USDA Rural Development is offering states to help with the opioid epidemic.

“We do transportation infrastructure. We do housing, transitional housing. We can use some of our REO property. Of course, the non-profit or the group would have to purchase the home,” Turbeville said.

One plan is to improve the economies in rural areas by encouraging business development.

“Our business and industry guaranteed loan program brings in industry to the distressed areas so that also helps with the opioids and we’re starting to do some things with education,” she said.

The USDA has resources available to communities and non-profits to get help addressing their opioid abuse issues. Click here for more information.

“Every state has an opioid epidemic,” she said. “It’s not just urban. It’s in rural areas. it’s in our farming towns. It’s an epidemic across the United States.”

Turbeville said all federal agencies have programs and funding to address the problem.

“All agencies are involved in this, not just the USDA,” she said. “If everyone gets involved in this and pitches in then maybe we can stop this epidemic.”

For a list of programs the USDA provides in South Carolina, click here.