USDA offers funding and programs to address opioid issues

The United States Department of Agriculture is offering funding and programs to address the opioid problem in South Carolina.

Communities and nonprofits can apply for the community facility loan and grant program.

“You can do recovery housing and treatment centers,” USDA Rural Development state director Debbie Turbeville said. “We finance hospitals. We finance equipment for ambulances and police cars.”

It’s one of many programs USDA Rural Development is offering states to help with the opioid epidemic. One plan is to improve the economies in rural areas by encouraging business development.

“Our business and industry guaranteed loan program brings in industry to the distressed areas so that also helps with the opioids,” Turbeville said. “We’re starting to do some things with education.”

The Agriculture Department has resources available to help nonprofits or towns address their opioid abuse issues. Click here for more information.

“Every state has an opioid epidemic,” Turbeville said. “It’s not just urban. It’s in rural areas. it’s in our farming towns. It’s an epidemic across the United States.”

Turbeville said all federal agencies have programs and funding to address the problem.

For a list of programs the USDA provides in South Carolina, click here.