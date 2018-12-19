Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities taking applications for ballet competition

The Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities is inviting the state’s best ballet dancers to compete in the Grand Jete in March.

“There’s lots of different dance competitions throughout the United States but this is the first that is just for South Carolina,” said Adair Kempf, Dance Field Liason for Admissions with the Governor’s School. “It’s going to be here on campus in our theater. We are only accepting 60 solos so we really want you to apply as soon as you can.”

The inaugural competition is open to South Carolina ballet dancers ages 10 to 19 with cash prizes awarded to high school juniors and seniors. Competitors are divided into three age groups. Master classes will be offered.

“We’ll have world-renowned judges from out of South Carolina and we’ll have master classes with the faculty during that time as well,” she said.

The Grand Jete is March 2, 2019. Click here for more information or to register.

“The dance department and the dance faculty is very enthusiastic about having this for the first year and seeing how it can progress in the years to come,” Kempf said. “So get the registrations in because it is small this year but we’re hoping to make it bigger in the coming years.”

The Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities is a public high school in Greenville that offers free education specializing in dance, music, drama, creative writing and visual arts.