SCGOP could forgo 2020 primary to protect President Trump

The chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party said the GOP could cancel its 2020 presidential primary election.

SCGOP chairman Drew McKissick told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday that the state party has complete autonomy and flexibility in either direction. The party previously skipped its primary when then-President George W. Bush ran for reelection in 2004 without intraparty opposition.

McKissick did not commit to the idea if President Donald Trump were to land a challenger.

South Carolina’s primary election is scheduled for Feb 29, 2020, which would make it the third state to choose the party nominee and the first in the South.

McKissick told the newspaper that he believes the “entire party” supports the president and the state party will end up doing what’s in the president’s best interest.

The newspaper quoted then-SCGOP executive director Luke Byars as saying there were some complaints in 2004 but that the point was to further Bush’s re-election and avoid unnecessary distractions. The South Carolina Democratic Party did hold a formal primary for unchallenged President Barack Obama in 2012.