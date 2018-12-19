SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC Republican Party chairman says the GOP could cancel its 2020 presidential primary

— Florence County sheriff speaks publicly for the first time since theAttorney General’s Office decided not to pursue charges over angry voicemail

— Troopers say a woman running with her Lexington fitness club was killed by a vehicle

— Several teachers tell a state Senate panel that growing class sizes, low pay and schools’ focus on test scores make their jobs increasingly difficult