USC provost named next president at University of Minnesota

The University of South Carolina’s provost will become the next president at the University of Minnesota.

The school’s Board of Regents approved Joan Gabel in a unanimous vote on Tuesday. She will become the first woman to hold the post.

“I think it’s very, very exciting,” regent Linda Cohen said. “But let me be clear: it is not because she’s a woman that I am voting for her, but because of her tremendous capacity to lead this university.”

Gabel will earn a $640,000 salary when she takes the post in July. Current president Eric Kaler plans to retire after eight years on the job. Minnesota includes the flagship campus in the state’s Twin Cities and four smaller regional schools. The regents had listed Gabel as their only finalist among 67 applicants earlier this month.

The move comes as Gabel had been considered as a potential replacement for outgoing USC President Harris Pastides, who plans to retire after ten years in June. She had been the first woman appointed as USC’s provost.

“My education and professional experience across the liberal arts, business, the law and in higher ed administration position me uniquely to listen carefully, meet challenges and identify opportunities to collaborate with students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, policymakers and others to make this great university even greater,” Gabel said in a statement.