Winthrop Poll Southern Focus Survey

A new Winthrop University poll looks at issues covering 11 Southern states.

Poll director, Dr. Scott Huffmon told South Carolina Radio Network the poll finds the majority of Republicans feel the country is headed in the right direction. “Only 33 percent of Republicans see the country headed in the wrong direction. Nearly 90 percent of Democrats do.”

Huffmon said that the poll finds that Congress has a 7o percent disapproval rating.

He said that there is one area that is still of concern that poll finds. “The kind of thing we’re still struggling with, with race relations here in the South. And that’s why doing these South-wide polls are still important.”

The Southern respondents contacted for this poll reside in: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The sample size does not allow for breakdowns by individual states.

For this latest Winthrop Poll, callers surveyed 969 residents in 11 Southern states by landline and cell phones between Nov. 10-20 and Nov. 26-Dec. 2. See full methodology statement for a note on the odd array of dates.

The Southern states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Results which use all respondents have a margin of error of approximately +/- 3.15 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.

Subgroups have higher margins of error. Margins of error are based on weighted sample size.