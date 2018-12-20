According to a new poll by Winthrop University finds Southerners are split on what to do with controversial monuments

According to a new poll by Winthrop University Southerners are split on what to do with controversial monuments.

Poll Director Scott Huffmon told South Carolina Radio Network views on those types of monuments vary by race. “As far as unfavorable it’s only one in five of whites and nearly 60 percent of African Americans.”

As some Southern communities and universities ponder what to do with monuments that celebrate Civil War-era figures, the Winthrop Poll asked residents what should be done with the statues that commemorate Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War.

42 percent of Southerners said to leave those memorials alone, while 28 percent said to add a plaque for context and historical interpretation. Nearly one-fourth want to move the statutes to a museum.

All told, 56 percent want to do something other than simply leave the monuments and statues as they are, but these folks are very divided on what should be done. A strong plurality advocate leaving them as they are.”

As far as statues honoring leaders and politicians who supported racial segregation a minority said keep the statues in public spaces. “Southerners were less supportive of those. Only 30 percent said leave them as they are.” Said Huffmon.

One-fourth said to add a marker, another fourth said to put them in a museum, while 13 percent said to remove them. 37 percent of black respondents said to put them in a museum, while a fourth said to remove them.