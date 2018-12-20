Clemson Cooperative Extension grooms future leaders with inaugural program

The Clemson Cooperative Extension is preparing for its future leadership with the Extension Emerging Leadership Initiative. The inaugural class of 19 is currently in session.

“We have agents who are in this class that are anywhere from three years into the system and I think we have some that are 20-plus years so there’s a wide range or professional growth,” said Deon Legette, District Extension Director and Program Director for the Clemson Emerging Leadership Initiatives.

Legette said she came up with the idea for a leadership program for the extension after participating in the President’s Leadership Institute. The goal is to develop the leaders who will guide the extension into the future.

“It definitely inspired me to want to pass it on,” she said. “I had great mentors as I came up into the ranks of extension and I have a passion for passing that on and seeing others succeed.”

Legette said participants learn culture, integrity, professional ethics, professionalism and time and stress management. She described the inaugural class as a diverse group of extension agents ranging in age, gender, ethnicity and expertise. The Extension Emerging Leadership Initiative meets monthly.

“Hopefully there will be opportunities for them to develop into a higher level of leadership as people like myself or (Clemson Extension Director) Dr. Dobbins or others prepare for retirement,” she said. “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to mentor or pass leadership skills onto those who are coming in the ranks behind me.”

2018-2019 inaugural class:

Will Culler, area Extension agent-agribusiness, Lexington;

Amy Dabbs, area Extension agent-horticulture, Charleston;

Jeff Fellers, area Extension agent-natural resources, Union;

Stanley Green, Extension associate-agribusiness, Sandhill Research and Education Center;

Chris Heintze, director, T. Ed Garrison Arena;

Faith Isreal, area Extension agent-food systems and safety, Richland;

Tarana Khan, state program coordinator, Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Programs (EFNEP), Sandhill REC;

Terasa Lott, state coordinator, S.C. Master Gardener Program, Florence;

Kim Morganello, county Extension agent-water resources, Charleston;

Christine Patrick, county Extension agent-food systems and safety/EFNEP, Bamberg;

Brittany Peacock, county Extension agent-livestock and forages, Aiken;

Derrick Phinney, natural resources program team leader, Dorchester;

Jaime Pohlman, county Extension agent-4-H, McCormick;

Jessica Simpson, county Extension agent-4-H, Anderson;

Zack Snipes, area horticulture agent, Charleston;

Terri Sumpter, county Extension agent-4-H, Sumter;

Richard Lee Van Vlake, area Extension agent-livestock and forages, Florence;

Marlyne Walker, county Extension agent, EFNEP specialist, Fairfield; and

Patricia Whitener, county Extension agent-4-H, Greenville.