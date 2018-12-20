Environmental group calls seismic testing “brutal sonic attack” on marine animals

An environmental group involved in a federal lawsuit filed to stop seismic testing for oil and natural gas off the Atlantic coast says marine animals will suffer greatly if the testing occurs.

“It can cause temporary or permanent hearing loss in marine mammals and it’s also known to disrupt their ability to feed, breed and really conduct the most basic functions,” said Kristen Monsell, Legal Director, Oceans Program, Center for Biological Diversity.

The Center for Biological Diversity is one of seven environmental groups who filed suit in federal court in Charleston last week, claiming that permits issued to allow seismic testing for oil and natural gas violate federal laws. The permits were approved after President Trump signed an order in 2017 allowing exploration for potential drilling for oil offshore of the Atlantic coast.

“The agency’s decision here just defies common sense,” she said.

“We have to stop this harmful activity,” Monsell said. “I’m really scared what this could mean for right whales in particular. They are critically endangered and already struggling to survive. They didn’t have any calves last year.”

Not one North Atlantic right whale was born during the most recent breeding season. Monsell said that’s a first since the federal government started monitoring them nearly four decades ago.

“This year is incredibly important for the species and for calving in particular,” she said. At least 20 right whales have died since 2017.

Not only does seismic testing deafen animals, Monsell said the vibrations affect the zooplankton that’s at the bottom of the ocean’s food chain.

“Seismic activity really reaches every creature in the oceans from tiny zooplankton to huge right whales and it’s incredibly destructive to all of them,” she said.

As for the state’s beloved sea turtles, the efforts in South Carolina to encourage their reproduction and survival could be worthless.

“The federal government has estimated that all four species of sea turtles that are protected under the Endangered Species Act will be harmed by the seismic airgun blasting . . . yet another reason on a very, very long list why these activities should not be on permitted,” she said. “We need to be doing everything we can to be saving these amazing animals, not be launching this brutal sonic attack on them.”

“We have to show the court what the agency did was arbitrary and capricious and failed to comply with the Marine Mammal Protection Act, with the Endangered Species Act and with the National Environmental Policy Act and we are very confident that we will be able to do that,” said Monsell. “We think we have very strong claims.”