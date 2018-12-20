List of states grows with carcass import restrictions for South Carolina hunters

South Carolinians planning out-of-state trips to hunt big game this winter should be aware of restrictions on importing deer and elk parts into the Palmetto State.

With big game seasons open in many other states, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is reminding hunters traveling out-of-state not to bring back to South Carolina certain carcass parts from deer and elk harvested in areas where confirmed cases of chronic wasting (CWD) disease have occurred.

U.S. States where CWD has been diagnosed include: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

CWD has also been found in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

CWD belongs to the family of transmissible spongiform encephalopathies and is similar to mad cow disease. CWD attacks the central nervous system of deer or elk and presents symptoms that include extreme weight loss, excessive salivation, odd behavior, and poor coordination.

The disease is infectious, communicable and always fatal. A large stumbling block for wildlife professionals attempting to understand how the disease is transmitted is that CWD has a prolonged incubation period of up to two years, and no approved test exists to detect the disease in live animals; diagnosis requires examination of the brain.

Although wildlife health officials are conducting considerable research, the overall biological and epidemiological understanding of CWD remains poor.